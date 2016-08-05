Some, for example, were pretty sure being in 126444th in the queue wasn't ideal.

Leave the line at your peril, clearly. Some found that entire websites were simply crashing under the weight of demand...

Others just tried their best to entertain the virtual crowd with pictures of the man himself...

Luckily, all is not lost as Mr Gervais promises more chances to see him will come.

It would probably be futile to have the booking page open now, but heck, it might be an idea...