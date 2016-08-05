Yikes, people really struggled to get Ricky Gervais tickets
It's hard to stay positive when you're number 126444 in the queue...
Tickets went on sale for Ricky Gervais's Work In Progress stand-up shows today and it proved really rather hard to get your hands on any.
The English comedian is going to be trying out new material later this year and as people logged on this morning to book, well, it was busy. And by busy, we mean, buuuuuuusssssssyyy.
Some, for example, were pretty sure being in 126444th in the queue wasn't ideal.
Leave the line at your peril, clearly. Some found that entire websites were simply crashing under the weight of demand...
Others just tried their best to entertain the virtual crowd with pictures of the man himself...
Luckily, all is not lost as Mr Gervais promises more chances to see him will come.
It would probably be futile to have the booking page open now, but heck, it might be an idea...