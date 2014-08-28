If this isn't the best way to celebrate twenty years of Friends, we don't know what is? To celebrate two decades since the sitcom's very first episode, a pop-up Central Perk is coming to New York this autumn.

Advertisement

The special event - titled "The One With the Free Coffee" - will appear at 199 Lafayette Street at the corner of Broome Street in Soho, Manhattan and will open its doors for a month from Wednesday 17 September. Fans of the show can visit the shop, drink free cups of Eight O'Clock Coffee, including a specially-devised Central Perk Roast and, if you're lucky, sneak a glimpse of TV's best-known barista Gunther (played by James Michael Tyler).