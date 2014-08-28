Yes, you can actually drink a cup of Friends coffee in Central Perk
Surely the best way to celebrate twenty years since Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross ordered their first cup of coffee?
If this isn't the best way to celebrate twenty years of Friends, we don't know what is? To celebrate two decades since the sitcom's very first episode, a pop-up Central Perk is coming to New York this autumn.
The special event - titled "The One With the Free Coffee" - will appear at 199 Lafayette Street at the corner of Broome Street in Soho, Manhattan and will open its doors for a month from Wednesday 17 September. Fans of the show can visit the shop, drink free cups of Eight O'Clock Coffee, including a specially-devised Central Perk Roast and, if you're lucky, sneak a glimpse of TV's best-known barista Gunther (played by James Michael Tyler).
The pop-up will also feature signature props from the show, live performances (of Smelly Cat, surely?), in-store promotions and the chance to lounge on that famous orange couch. Could we be any more excited?
We're booking our flights RIGHT NOW. No one mention that left phalange...
And as if that wasn't enough of a Friends fix for one day, make sure you watch Jimmy Kimmel's brand new episode featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Yes, this actually happened.
