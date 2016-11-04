The Mayor of London crops up in the first episode of the show's new series alongside Test Match Special presenter Jonathan Agnew and former England cricket captain Matthew Vaughan as Mr Khan makes a spectacle of himself in front of a packed house at Edgebaston Cricket Ground.

It isn't the first time a London Mayor has appeared on primetime telly – Khan's predecessor, Boris Johnson, made a cameo in EastEnders back in 2009 where he charmedOld Vic matriarch Peggy Mitchell.

But just how does Mayor Khan feature in tonight's Citizen Khan? Well, that would be telling – but tune in this evening at 8:30pm on BBC1 and all will be revealed...