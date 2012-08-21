“We miss working with Simon, Joe, James and even Blake too much not to give it a go.”

Beesley's words were corroborated by his writing partner Iain Morris, who responded to a fan’s enquiry about the story on his Twitter feed yesterday evening. Asked “is the piece in The Sun true?”, Morris wrote: “yes, but it's far from signed and like Damon said we want to make sure we have a good enough story to tell.”

The Inbetweeners Movie, which starred Simon Bird, Blake Harrison, James Buckley and Joe Thomas, followed the sixth form sitcom's four central characters on a lads’ holiday to Greece and was a huge critical and financial success when it was released in 2011.

It made £45m at the box office and on DVD, and won an Empire Award in 2012 for Best Comedy.

The film’s producer Christopher Young has also gone on record about the possibility of a follow-up to the gross-out comedy, telling Screen Daily in 2011 that: "if there is a sequel it will come from the creative elements... We've talked about it.

"In the short term people are dispersing and doing other things but I'm sure in the medium term a sequel is very possible. It won't be immediate but it's definitely not closed."

The Inbetweeners first aired as a sitcom on E4 in 2008, and ran for three series, ending in 2010. It was one of the best-rating shows on the digital channel at the time and won several accolades including the Bafta Audience Award and Best Sitcom at the British Comedy Awards in 2010.

See the first Inbetweeners movie's trailer below: