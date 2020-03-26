Using virtual table reads and new storyboard-sharing software, episodes are still being pumped out at their normal rate.

"Production hasn't skipped a day or lost a beat," The Simpsons showrunner Al Jean told THR. "We intend to do the 22 shows we were contracted to do... There's been no change in how we do things."

And not only is Family Guy also successfully continuing out-of-office, but fans can enjoy an extra coronavirus-centred podcast from show creator Seth Macfarlane.

Stewie and Brian (both voiced by Macfarlane) have made their first foray into the format through an audio show posted to Instagram, in which they discuss issues relating to the coronavirus crisis – with Brian even attempting to recreate Gal Gadot’s recent celeb-crammed Imagine cover at one point.

The show is available on Seth Macfarlane's Instagram profile via IGTV – you can listen to it below.

Other animated series still in production include Netflix’s Big Mouth, which has similarly continued using Skype and Zoom, with composers and voice artists sending in work remotely.