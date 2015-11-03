Now, Channel 4 has commissioned a new script with a view to turning the radio show – which starred Morgana Robinson and Ingrid Oliver – into a TV series.

“It’s the House of Commons with just, like, mad people in it – they’re MPs, but they’re just very irresponsible, like children,” Mathews told RadioTimes.com.

“It’s based on a radio thing I did a couple of years ago. They’re mostly women as well, but the main thing is it’s just very surreal, they’re like a bunch of teenagers.”

How very different from the real thing...