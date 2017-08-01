Will The Big Bang Theory end after season 12?
Creator Chuck Lorre has hinted that the sitcom could be looking at an exit sometime soon
Geeky sitcom The Big Bang Theory is still hugely popular around the world, bringing in millions of viewers for every single episode – but after 12 seasons, series creator Chuck Lorre has hinted that the story could be approaching its end.
"We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what's going to happen after 12,” Lorre told The Hollywood Reporter at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour.
“One could easily presume that would be the end of the series, but I'm just amazed we're here.”
However, others involved in the series were more reluctant to address the future, with executive producer (and former showrunner) Steve Molaro and CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl both suggesting there’s life in the series for a while yet.
"We look at one episode at a time, that's what we've been doing for the last 10 years and it's gotten us this far," Molaro said, with Kahl adding that he hoped for a longer run.
"As long as we can go; 20 years,” he said. “I hope to have it as long as we can."
So far, we’d say fans have little to worry about – rumours about the series’ conclusion have been greatly exaggerated before, and even if it was ending there’s still two full seasons (11 and 12) set to air before then.
Still, perhaps fans should prepare themselves. The adventures of Sheldon, Leonard, Penny, Raj, Howard, Bernadette and Amy might have an end point in sight – even if it’s still a while in the future for now.