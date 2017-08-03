Will & Grace cast celebrate their first day shooting reunion series
Honey, they’re back!
The Will & Grace cast have reunited for the first day of production on the revival series – and they’re very, very excited about it.
Eleven years after the end of the original comedy – which ran from 1998 to 2006 and was a critical smash – Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack celebrated the reboot with a ribbon-cutting event.
The cast shared snaps of their reunion on Instagram…
We’ve also learned that when the comedy returns in September, Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) will be single, childless, and still living it up in New York, meaning that the events of the finale – in which the pair both coupled off and had children – will be written off.
You can catch the musical trailer, here.
Will & Grace will air in the US in September. A UK date has not been confirmed.