The Great British Bake Off judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood look fantastic in plastic, while Brian Cox, Ant and Dec and Kim Kardashian are dream dummies for the Newzoid team.

Even the Royal Family make an entrance, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall all reimagined in puppet form.

But which Newzoid puppet pulls your strings the most? Flick through the gallery below, add your comments and rank your favourites.

[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/meet-the-new-newzoid-puppets' /]