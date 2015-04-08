Who makes the better puppet... Peter Capaldi or Benedict Cumberbatch?
Meet the new stars of ITV's Newzoids, 2015's answer to Spitting Image. But which puppet is your favourite?
The arched eyebrows of Peter Capaldi, Benedict Cumberbatch's stretched face, Nigel Farage's tobacco-stained teeth – they all make an appearance in ITV's puppet show Newzoids.
Boris Johnson, Russell Brand, Andy Murray, columnist Katie Hopkins and the three main party leaders all feature in the new satirical comedy show, what comedian Jon Culshaw calls "Spitting Image for the coalition era".
The Great British Bake Off judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood look fantastic in plastic, while Brian Cox, Ant and Dec and Kim Kardashian are dream dummies for the Newzoid team.
Even the Royal Family make an entrance, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall all reimagined in puppet form.
But which Newzoid puppet pulls your strings the most? Flick through the gallery below, add your comments and rank your favourites.
More like this
[playbuzz playbuzz_url='/radiotimes10/meet-the-new-newzoid-puppets' /]