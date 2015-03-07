Who is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper?
From The Office, Sex Tape and Bridesmaids to the star of her very own Netflix Original Series
Comedy actress Ellie Kemper is the star of Netflix's latest original series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a 13-part comedy written by Tina Fey.
Kemper plays Kimmy, a perky and perpetually positive "mole woman" who has been living underground as part of an Apocalypse cult for the past 15 years. Rescued and reunited with a world she no longer thought existed, Kimmy decides to move to the big city and follow her dreams.
It show is funny, quirky and already a hit on social media, but where else do you know its star Kemper from?
The Office 2009 - 2013
Kemper played Erin Hannon in the US version of The Office, a naive receptionist at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. Known for being cheerful, silly and just a little childlike, Erin first appeared in season five, and stayed until the show's final episode.
More like this
Bridesmaids (2011)
The 34-year-old comedy actress played alice-band wearing, Disney World loving, sexually innocent Becca in hit comedy Bridesmaids.
21 Jump Street
She was Channing Tatum's inappropriate teacher in 21 Jump Street.
The Mindy Project
And a VERY angry ex-girlfriend at Mindy's Christmas party...
Sex Tape
Most recently Kemper played Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel's friend in suggestive comedy Sex Tape. The friend who reacted a little inappropriately to seeing her chums having sex...
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is now on Netflix