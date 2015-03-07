It show is funny, quirky and already a hit on social media, but where else do you know its star Kemper from?

The Office 2009 - 2013

Kemper played Erin Hannon in the US version of The Office, a naive receptionist at the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. Known for being cheerful, silly and just a little childlike, Erin first appeared in season five, and stayed until the show's final episode.

More like this

Bridesmaids (2011)

The 34-year-old comedy actress played alice-band wearing, Disney World loving, sexually innocent Becca in hit comedy Bridesmaids.

21 Jump Street

She was Channing Tatum's inappropriate teacher in 21 Jump Street.

The Mindy Project

And a VERY angry ex-girlfriend at Mindy's Christmas party...

Sex Tape

Most recently Kemper played Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel's friend in suggestive comedy Sex Tape. The friend who reacted a little inappropriately to seeing her chums having sex...

Advertisement

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is now on Netflix