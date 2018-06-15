What time is Tracey Breaks the News on TV?

Tracey Breaks the News is on Fridays at 9.30pm on BBC1 and concludes Friday 15th June.

Who is Tracey Ullman?

The seven-time Emmy-winning English actress and comedian has been a familiar face on our screens for decades, ever since she first starred in shows like Three of a Kind, alongside Lenny Henry, and Girls on Top with Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French in the early eighties. More recently, she starred alongside Hayley Atwell in the BBC's adaptation of Howard's End.

Ullman has fronted various comic sketch shows in both the UK and the States, and starred in the first series of the topical Tracey Breaks the News last year.

What's Tracey Breaks the News about?

The second series of impressionist and comedian Tracey Ullman's political show Tracey Breaks the News centres around topical issues and people, from Judi Dench to Nicola Sturgeon.

Ullman exposes her subjects' foibles with skill and aplomb, from German chancellor Angela Merkel's irrepressible eye-roll to environment secretary Michael Give's pout. And for this second season, Ullman is sticking to her strengths, with less of her (slightly dull) Theresa May impressions and more of smug, self-regarding Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

There's also a new addition to the line-up that's set to be a sure-fire hit: Jacob Rees-Mogg (Liam Hourican), accompanied (obviously) by his long-suffering nanny.