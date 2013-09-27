And what if an actor holding on to an award from the night were to show up?

“You could still come, you just had to leave your hardware outside, and you had to pay $1,000 to charity,” Hamm said.

After probably more than a few Don Draper-esque drinks, he also hit the dance floor.

“It was Jane Lynch and me, which was fun, because she goes about 6’2” and is all arms and legs.”

Hamm later said that he will begin shooting the final instalment of Mad Men on 4 November.

“I’ve gotten broad strokes about how it will end,” he let on. “But Matthew Weiner wants to keep it a secret. And I’m OK with that. I mean, we don’t know how our lives are going to end."

We’ll just have to wait and see how things turn out for Don, and maybe there’ll be another Emmy nod in store for Hamm along the road.

Jason Biggs goes shirtless

Known for her spontaneous dance sessions during live shows, Ellen DeGeneres isn’t shy when it comes to busting a move. After a little bit of hesitation, it seems the same can be said about Jason Biggs of American Pie and Orange is the New Black fame.

The comedian turned his appearance on the talk show into a spectacle reminiscent of Magic Mike when he showed a teaser “audition tape” for the Channing Tatum flick.

“Listen, I get Matthew McConaughey,” Biggs joked. “He’s OK looking and he’s not a terrible actor. But did you guys just see that?”

He then proceeded to strip down to the flesh for a game of dance charades. If Ellen could guess which dance moves he was performing correctly, $1,000 would go to an animal rescue group of his choosing. With moves like his, we’d best let Channing do his job.

She’s just being Miley

She can’t stop, she won’t stop, but maybe she should stop. About a month later, some people are still talking about Miley’s twerking craze and her performance with singer Robin Thicke at the US MTV Video Music Awards.

But earlier this week, Jay Leno heard from Thicke’s wife, Paula Patton, about her take on the performance.

“When he got off stage I told him, ‘You guys killed it! It was amazing,’” she said. “Then I woke up the next morning to all these texts saying ‘I’m praying for you,’ ‘I’m here for you if you want to talk,’ and I was like what? I don’t know what people expected. It was a song about molly. Did they think she was going to sit down at the piano?”

She even went on to say that Miley’s questionable use of the foam finger prop was tasteful. To which we respond with a collective, “what?”

#JustinTimberlake and #JimmyFallon #forever

Ever the jokesters, Justin Timberlake visited buddy Jimmy Fallon and the two gave their slice of social commentary on #socialmedia. Check out their bit on what a Twitter conversation would sound like in real life.