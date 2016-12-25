Mrs Brown's Boys is on BBC1 at 10.30pm on Christmas Day.

What’s happening?

Something’s awry in the Brown household this festive season. In episode one – Mammy’s Forest – Agnes Brown is fed up with the hassle of Christmas trees, so this year she refuses to have one. But with Grandad’s health a worry for everyone, it feels like there’s something else missing apart from the tree.

Elsewhere, a blaze at Wash and Blow leaves Rory and Dino with nowhere to cut hair – until Mrs Brown saves the day.

Agnes Brown’s grandson Bono is being bullied by a boy at school in the second Christmas special – but Agnes only makes matters worse. Meanwhile, Cathy has a new, French boyfriend who makes a dodgy first impression – not ideal if he is to survive meeting Mrs Brown.

In better news, however, Grandad is back from hospital with a prescription for medical marijuana. What could possibly go wrong?