What time is the Call the Midwife Christmas special on TV?

The 2016 Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 8pm on BBC1.

It will be followed shortly afterwards by series six, consisting of eight hour-long episodes in January and February 2017.

Who will star in the Christmas special of Call the Midwife?

Sinead Cusack joins the Christmas Special cast playing Dr Myra Fitzsimmons.

Others set to return include Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Victoria Yeates (Sister Winifred), Laura Main (Shelagh Turner), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Jack Ashton (Tom), Helen George (Trixie), Charlotte Ritchie (Barbara) and Cliff Parisi (Fred).

Is Miranda Hart returning for the Christmas special as Chummy?

Alas, no. She was originally meant to be in the Christmas special and returning to the show for series six, but the actress and comedian was forced to pull out due to work commitments.

The BBC commented: "We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brilliantly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”