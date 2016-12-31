So expect a very different Peter Pan this year, complete with dodgy wire work, a broken spinning stage, a narcissistic Captain Hook and a few broken limbs, all filmed in front of a live studio audience at Pinewood Studios. What could possibly go wrong?

What time is Peter Pan Goes Wrong on TV?

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is at 6.20pm on BBC1 on 31st December.

More like this

Who’s in it?

The fictional Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society will be represented by Greg Tannahill as Peter Pan, Henry Shields as Hook, Charlie Russell as Wendy, Henry Lewis as Starkey and Jonathan Sayer as Smee, with Lewis, Shields and Sayer also having written the original play.

The only big name joining the fun will be Poirot’s David Suchet, who will set the tone as the play’s narrator.

Can I see the play live instead?

Of course; the Mischief Theatre company is currently playing the show at the Apollo Theatre in London.

Advertisement

If you fancy it, their other two similar plays – murder mystery The Play That Goes Wrong and bank robbery comedy The Comedy About a Bank Robbery – can be seen at the Duchess Theatre and the Criterion Theatre respectively.