Who is Peng Life Youtube star Elijah Quashie?

Quashie, known as The Chicken Connoisseur, went viral in 2016 with his YouTube video series The Pengest Munch, which saw Quashie critiquing and rating chicken shops around London.

After his videos hit headlines, Quashie gained the support from the likes of Star Wars actor John Boyega.

In April 2017 Quashie announced he would be writing a book called The Pengest Munch: In Search of the Nation's 50 Favourite Chicken Establishments.

How old is Elijah Quashie?

He told The Guardian his age “isn’t a big deal. I could be 16, I could be 46. It doesn’t make any difference". However, records at Companies House list his birthdate as May 1993, making him 25.

What will happen in Peng Life?

Quashie hosts this review show that aims to separate the street from the elite. And he’s not just rating chicken. The series sees the Youtuber and assistants Nelson and Wilson test out Lamborghinis, Segways, helicopters, top barbers and pizza topped with 24-karat gold.

But amid a blizzard of captions, out-takes and crude animations – if you think the editing’s insanely fast, that’s how things are on YouTube, grandma – it’s still Quashie’s calm wit that brings the big laughs.

Is there a trailer for the new series?