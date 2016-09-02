Ever wondered how Hyacinth Bucket (that's pronounced bouquet, you know) became the woman she did portrayed by Patricia Routledge in Roy Clarke's classic class comedy Keeping Up Appearances? Well, you need wonder no longer as the BBC have found an excuse (a landmark sitcom season) to make a prequel.

This episode, Young Hyacinth, is penned by the original scribe Clarke, and is set in the 1950s long before Hyacinth is living the suburban dream with her long suffering husband. The lead character (played by Kerry Howard, best known to many for her role in BBC3 comedy Him & Her) is extremely keen to drag her daddy and her two sisters into an altogether better social class... but whether she can manage that (and will they make more of this show if audiences like it) remains to be seen.