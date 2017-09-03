What time is Ill Behaviour on TV?
Everything you need to know about the chemotherapy kidnap comedy
Published: Sunday, 3 September 2017 at 3:16 pm
What time is it on TV?
All three episodes are on BBC iPlayer now, but the series concludes on TV on Sunday 3rd September at 10pm on BBC2.
What’s it all about?
Charlie gets diagnosed with cancer, but refuses to be treated with chemo. His friends Joel and Tess kidnap him in order to cure him by force, with the help of Nadia, a doctor with an apparent lack of ethics. It's a black comedy through and through, as well as a frank take on the harsh reality of chemotherapy.
Who’s in the cast?
Chris Geere and Jessica Regan are Joel and Tess, Tom Riley is Charlie, and Lizzy Caplan plays Nadia.
Who wrote it?
Sam Bain. You’ll know him as one of the co-creators of Peep Show and Fresh Meat, alongside Jesse Armstrong.
