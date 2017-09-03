What time is it on TV?

All three episodes are on BBC iPlayer now, but the series concludes on TV on Sunday 3rd September at 10pm on BBC2.

What’s it all about?

Charlie gets diagnosed with cancer, but refuses to be treated with chemo. His friends Joel and Tess kidnap him in order to cure him by force, with the help of Nadia, a doctor with an apparent lack of ethics. It's a black comedy through and through, as well as a frank take on the harsh reality of chemotherapy.