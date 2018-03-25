But the lightness of plotting and thinness of jokes don’t matter – it’s a pleasant (and hugely popular) watch, because the performances are spot-on. One example is a lovely scene between Phil and Edith as he apologises for getting jealous about her old flame. The tone and timing as John Cleese mutters and Alison Steadman mocks get across their relationship beautifully.

Meanwhile, Phil’s sort-of old flame, Desiree – who is described as having been his stalker, years ago – is back in the picture. Phil and Edith’s elopement to the Med looks further off than ever.

Review by David Butcher

More like this

Who's in the cast?

Below are the cast and actors to look out for. You can find out more about them here.

Edith Alison Steadman (who you might recognise from Gavin and Stacey)

Phil John Cleese (from Fawlty Towers and the Monty Pythons)

Roger Jason Watkins (from Trollied and Line of Duty)

Wendy Rosie Cavaliero (from Unforgotten)

Advertisement

Mr Dugdale Peter Egan (also from Unforgotten)