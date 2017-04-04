What happens in tonight's show?

It’s the series finale and, as seems to be traditional, a bleak time is had by all, starting with Sharon’s dad’s funeral in Ireland and ending with… well, the clue’s in the title. But there are some lighter moments to enjoy, including one of the last outings for the late Carrie Fisher as Mia, Rob’s mum, who is as deliciously narcissistic and ghastly as we’ve come to expect (Fisher seems to really relish the role). But she also surprises Rob Delaney’s Rob (and us) with some much-needed home truths and insight as her son is finally – finally – forced to face up to his drinking demons.

Review by Ben Dowell.

Will Carrie Fisher be in it?

Yes. The sixth (and final) episode of the new series will also see a return for Carrie Fisher's Mia, Rob's difficult mother, in what promises to be a "chunkier" role according to Horgan and in what Channel 4 describe as a "highly emotional" episode.