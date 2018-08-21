Here's everything you need to know about The Lenny Henry Birthday Show.

When is The Lenny Henry Birthday Show on TV?

The Lenny Henry Birthday Show airs at 8pm on BBC1 on Wednesday 22nd August 2018.

What's the show about?

Lenny Henry has been on British screens since the 1970s, notably in the zany children's show Tiswas which he joined in 1978.

Since then his versatility as both a comedian and entertainer has been proven across the decades, from his drag act Deeva and his roles in Chef! and Alive and Kicking, to his longstanding affiliation with Comic Relief.

Broadcaster Trevor McDonald will attempt to cover Henry's many career highlights during a conversation in front of a live TV audience, interspersed with brand-new sketches, including Henry's parodies of Stormzy and Stevie Wonder.