On paper the idea of Joanna Lumley and David Walliams working together to induce smiles across the nation seemed like a great idea. A bizarre power couple to be sure, but both are undeniably talented in their own right.

When it comes to sketch show duets, however, the chemistry between both parties needs to be just right. You don't get to become the next Morecambe and Wise by simply reading from the same script. So the question is, did Lumley and Walliams (or as we prefer to say around the office, 'Wamley') feed off each other's dynamic talents? Or could it be that this was a marriage mad in comic hell?