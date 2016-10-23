The third certainty? US sketch show Saturday Night Live will continue to make reasonably entertaining sketches about the whole mess, with their interpretation of the third (and, thank God, final) Presidential debate airing last night with guest host Tom Hanks chairing.

Highlights include Kate McKinnon’s Hillary winning “Trump bingo” when her rival says something offensive ("I got bad hombres, racists, Miss Piggy, they're all living in hell and if she wasn't my daughter!”) and Alec Baldwin’s Trump making fun of some less successful Baldwin brothers, and it’s an entertaining 10 minutes if you’re not already completely burned out by the whole race.

And if you are burned out, well, try and push through. As Hanks (in the persona of Fox News’ Chris Wallace) comments during the sketch: "It's like the third Lord of the Rings movie. You don't really want to watch but, hey, you've come this far."