Watch the trailer for Veep creator Armando Iannucci's new film The Death of Stalin
The film boasts a star studded cast including Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs and Michael Palin
A star-studded trailer for The Death of Stalin, the new film from Armando Iannucci – creator of political comedies the Thick of It and Veep – has been unveiled.
The clip features a host of top notch US and UK actors, including Michael Palin, Steve Buscemi, Jeffery Tambor, Jason Isaacs and Rupert Friend, playing high-ranking officials in Soviet Russia in the 1950s. And they haven't bothered to put a Russian twang on their accents, which makes it all the more entertaining. Check the clip out below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukJ5dMYx2no
The film is a fictionalised account of the mayhem that transpired in the days following the death of the Russian dictator Josef Stalin in 1953, adapted from Fabien Nury's graphic novel of the same name.
Arrested Development's Jeffery Tambor stars as Stalin's would-be successor Georgy Malenkov, Steve Buscemi as Nikita Khrushchev and Jason Isaacs as a sweary, North England version of former Soviet deputy defense minister Georgy Zhukov.
The Death of Stalin follows Iannucci's first foray into film, 2009's In The Loop – a big screen edition of the fantastic BBC political satire The Thick of It.