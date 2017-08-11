https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukJ5dMYx2no

The film is a fictionalised account of the mayhem that transpired in the days following the death of the Russian dictator Josef Stalin in 1953, adapted from Fabien Nury's graphic novel of the same name.

Arrested Development's Jeffery Tambor stars as Stalin's would-be successor Georgy Malenkov, Steve Buscemi as Nikita Khrushchev and Jason Isaacs as a sweary, North England version of former Soviet deputy defense minister Georgy Zhukov.

The Death of Stalin follows Iannucci's first foray into film, 2009's In The Loop – a big screen edition of the fantastic BBC political satire The Thick of It.