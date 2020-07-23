They also released a teaser for the series, which features veteran actor Malcolm McDowell, and begins portentously: “Can you feel it? Ancient magic resides all around us. Ours is not the only universe. There are realms beyond it. Underneath it, a myriad of parallel dimensions.”

Truth Seekers will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this autumn and concerns the spooky exploits of amateur paranormal investigators who seek out ghosts around Britain.

According to Gamespot.com, Frost and Pegg told Comic-Con that in a sense it's based on a true story because they did actually go ghost hunting together when they were young and thought that one day it would make a great show.

That day has come and Truth Seekers could easily be a big hit for Amazon, considering the fan base Frost and Pegg have. Frost's character is a broadband installer by day and a ghost hunter at night. Pegg plays Frost's character's boss at SMILE, the broadband provider, while it appears that McDowell plays Frost's father or grandfather.

The Truth Seekers have an online channel and stream their findings with their online community and quickly discover that their experiences with ghost and paranormal activity are becoming more frequent and more threatening.

Their discoveries lead inevitably to a gigantic conspiracy which could bring an end to the world.

Truth Seekers co-stars James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders, who were also co-writers. Jim Field Smith directs.

