The comedian has told RadioTimes.com that the proposed show - thought to be for Channel 4 - will turn the tables on those who use social media like Twitter and Facebook to troll people they don’t know, often with abusive or cruel messages.

“It is a very interesting phenomenon, the way people act very differently behind a computer screen. This show would confront them – we would knock on their doors.”

Joly, who has more than 165,000 Twitter followers, has had his own fair share of run-ins with so-called “trolls”.

More like this

Two years ago he called the police after a Twitter account was set up by an internet 'troll' abusing his two son and daughter.

Joly, who lives in lives in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, warned the account holder, who set up @deathtojolykids that he faced criminal action.

Joly has also revealed that he nearly managed to hook Prime Minister David Cameron in a prank at the Cornbury Festival last summer – before he was manhandled away by his security detail.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes