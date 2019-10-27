Although initially tasked with scouting Earth for an invasion, blue alien Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius have instead become obsessed with the planet’s pop culture and have decided to host a late-night-style chat show.

The unscripted series, apparently broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, will feature yet-to-be-revealed real-life Earth celebrities who will be hoping to put Ned off his initial invasion plan.

Get streaming and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Disney has a long history of giving audiences a glimpse at faraway lands and bringing new talent into the spotlight. We believe Ned is next in line,” said Dan Silver, VP unscripted originals at Disney+ (via THR).

“And I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Ned for promising to entertain us, rather than destroy us all."

Advertisement

The series will be launching on the new Disney streaming service, set to launch 12th November in the US. Although the platform will be available in the UK, a launch date is yet to be announced.