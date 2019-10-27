Watch out Dark Crystal fans: A new Jim Henson puppet show is coming to Disney+
New unscripted comedy Earth to Ned will see alien puppets interview real-life celebrities
Good news if you liked Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: a new puppet-based show from the Jim Henson Company is coming to Disney+. However, it’s set to be a lot lighter than the Gelfling drama.
Called Earth to Ned, the programme will be a 30-minute intergalactic comedy talk show where extra-terrestrials learn more about humanity, according to THR.
Although initially tasked with scouting Earth for an invasion, blue alien Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius have instead become obsessed with the planet’s pop culture and have decided to host a late-night-style chat show.
The unscripted series, apparently broadcast from the bridge of their spaceship hidden deep underground, will feature yet-to-be-revealed real-life Earth celebrities who will be hoping to put Ned off his initial invasion plan.
"Disney has a long history of giving audiences a glimpse at faraway lands and bringing new talent into the spotlight. We believe Ned is next in line,” said Dan Silver, VP unscripted originals at Disney+ (via THR).
“And I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Ned for promising to entertain us, rather than destroy us all."
The series will be launching on the new Disney streaming service, set to launch 12th November in the US. Although the platform will be available in the UK, a launch date is yet to be announced.