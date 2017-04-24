But as the two lean in for a kiss, they are interrupted - and Joyce's suitor goes flying. "My back! It's gone again!" he yells.

The penultimate episode of Benidorm's ninth series will also bring rubbish exam results for Rob, making him question his future. There are concerns for Liam's wellbeing and suspicions about Malcolm's identity, while Eddie gets some bad news from home.

Other guest stars this series have included Nigel Havers, John Challis, Jason Manford, Uri Geller, Amanda Barrie, George Shelley, Madness and Dame Joan Collins.

Benidorm airs on Wednesday 26th April at 9pm on ITV