Schumer immediately asked the crowd to point out the heckler, and she began grilling him on his life choices.

"What do you do for a living?" she asked. "Sales? How's that working out? Cos we're not buying it."

She then stated: "If you yell out again, you're going to be yelling 'Show us your tits' to people in the parking lot, because you're going to get thrown out, Motherf***er." Ouch.

The guy – stupidly – decided to ignore her and carry on shouting, to which Schumer swiftly saw that he was escorted out of the venue.

