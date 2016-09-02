Watch Amy Schumer destroy this sexist heckler in Sweden
As if there weren't enough reasons to love her already
Amy Schumer just delivered a masterclass in how to deal with catcalling.
The comic – who should be pretty near the top of most people's 'hero' lists – was performing a live show in Stockholm, Sweden, when an oh-so-charming member of the audience yelled "Show us your tits!"
Schumer immediately asked the crowd to point out the heckler, and she began grilling him on his life choices.
"What do you do for a living?" she asked. "Sales? How's that working out? Cos we're not buying it."
She then stated: "If you yell out again, you're going to be yelling 'Show us your tits' to people in the parking lot, because you're going to get thrown out, Motherf***er." Ouch.
The guy – stupidly – decided to ignore her and carry on shouting, to which Schumer swiftly saw that he was escorted out of the venue.
Watch the full, inspiring exchange below.