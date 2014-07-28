The battle over Duff Beer and Patriot Ale escalates, leading to a full-on fight scene ending in nuclear meltdown and interstellar warfare – naturally.

Elsewhere, Bart introduces Stewie to the joys of the prank call and Brian warns his family not to drink the water because "Everybody around here looks like they have hepatitis."

Advertisement

The episode will premiere in September, with a UK broadcast due on Sky 1.