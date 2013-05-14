Want to learn guitar with David Brent? Here's how...
A new trailer for YouTube series Learn Guitar With David Brent showcases an ode to sales pitching in Ipswich
Fresh from his dubious rap debut at Comic Relief, David Brent is back with a new trailer and a song for his Youtube series, Learn Guitar With David Brent.
The clip, offering a taster of the show which will begin airing on the site next month, sees Ricky Gervais’s Office alter ego explain that “I’m not going to teach you – you’re going to teach you” before launching into “very personal” song, Life on the Road – a tribute to pitching sales in Ipswich.
Learn Guitar will see Brent sharing his musical expertise with budding guitarists, while treating viewers to full versions of some of his own compositions from The Office, including the classic Spaceman Came Down.
Brent’s return to YouTube follows his Comic Relief comeback earlier this year, in which he showed up in a sketch featuring rap song Equality Street.
Watch the trailer for Learn Guitar with David Brent below.