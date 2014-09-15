"I am very happy to have the cameras back," says Fletcher. "Being Head of Values is all about re-setting the dial for the BBC and perhaps about shining a new light on that dial, or at least shining the old light but with a new bulb, so none of us can be in any doubt where the dial is or can have any excuse for not being able to read what it says."

Controller of comedy commissioning, Shane Allen, added: "There's an all-too-painful yet comedic delight in John's ability to pick away at the scab of modern corporate piffle and bureaucratic absurdity. We can't wait to see what dysfunctional madness lies ahead for Ian Fletcher and colleagues in this sly fiction."

The new series will, once again, be four parts with an hour-long opening episode and three half-hour follow ups. Written and directed by John Morton, series two is expected to see the return of cast members including Sarah Parish and begins filming in January.