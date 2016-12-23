The Royle Family's Queen of Sheba has always been an emotional special episode, but it had viewers weeping for a rather different reason last night as they paid tribute to the late Caroline Aherne during an emotional broadcast of the 2006 classic.

Advertisement

Fans of the show shared heartfelt tributes for its dearly departed co-creator, who died in July, as the BBC aired a re-run of the BAFTA winning episode in which nana sadly passes away, just after Ricky Tomlinson's episode of Who Do You Think You Are?