The one-off programme also introduced us to her take on Theresa May and Melania Trump for the first time.

And many viewers were in no doubt that it should get a full series.

Viewers were also taken with Donald Trump, played by Anthony Atamanuik:

More like this

But of course you can’t please all of the people all of the time and there were one or two viewers who were less than enthused.

Advertisement

The decision on whether this will get a full series rests of course with the BBC...