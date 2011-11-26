Alvarez is played by Suzanne Sena, who used to be a real news anchor for Fox News. So she knows how hysterical, agenda-loaded news is presented – as the spoof version of her former colleagues, she’s perfected a double-speed gabble that is always millimetres away from tipping over into gibberish.

Like a proper news programme, ONN covers everything from major disasters to local non-stories, from weather to celebrity. In every subject area, the tropes of modern newsgathering are methodically picked up, amplified and distorted just slightly to make them completely absurd.

This is densely packed, highly intelligent comedy you’ll want to watch for a second or third time. For a start, on first viewing it's almost impossible to follow the main action and keep up with the ticker headlines - eg "Final Chinese girl born"- flashing up in small text at the bottom of the screen.

More like this

Sometimes ONN has fairly ordinary, gentle segments that recall the origins of the online spoof newspaper. For instance, there’s this knockabout piece in which a severe snowstorm causes idiots to injure themselves:

http://www.theonion.com/video_embed/?id=18705

Onion Network is full of nice surprises, punctuating the flow of spot-on spoof news. Take this segment, where Brooke Alvarez responds to a viewer who has emailed in to point out a factual error. You’d expect Brooke to take umbrage, but…

http://www.theonion.com/video_embed/?id=18904

Advertisement

Just like the Taliban, who have captured one of its reporters, Onion News Network takes no prisoners.