Following the sad death of iconic comedian Victoria Wood yesterday after a short battle with cancer, broadcasters have announced plans to change their schedules and air some of Wood’s most famous work in a tribute to her life and achievements.

Advertisement

BBC2 has bumped Antiques Road Trip and Natural World: Nature’s Perfect Partners from tonight’s listings in order to show episodes of classic sketch series Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, which also starred Julie Walters and Celia Imrie among others.