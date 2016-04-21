Victoria Wood classics added to TV schedules in tribute to comedy legend
BBC2 and Gold are airing the late comedian’s work over the next few days
Following the sad death of iconic comedian Victoria Wood yesterday after a short battle with cancer, broadcasters have announced plans to change their schedules and air some of Wood’s most famous work in a tribute to her life and achievements.
BBC2 has bumped Antiques Road Trip and Natural World: Nature’s Perfect Partners from tonight’s listings in order to show episodes of classic sketch series Victoria Wood as Seen on TV, which also starred Julie Walters and Celia Imrie among others.
Meanwhile, satellite channel Gold will be airing episodes of Wood sitcom dinnerladies across primetime this weekend, alongside festive special Victoria Wood’s Midlife Christmas.
You can see the full list of schedule changes below, which will be updated if more alterations are made by other broadcasters.
BBC Two – Thursday 21st April
1900 – Food Detectives ep 1 (change to billed programme)
1930 – Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV (change to billed programme)
2100 – Line of Duty (as billed)
N.B Antiques Road Trip and Natural World: Nature’s Perfect Partners will no longer be shown on this day.
GOLD – Saturday 23 April
1730 - 1940 – dinnerladies S1 ep 1-3
1940-2100 – Victoria Wood’s Midlife Christmas
GOLD – Sunday 24 April
1730 - 1900– Victoria Wood’s Midlife Christmas
1900-2100 – dinnerladies S1 ep 4-6