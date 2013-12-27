Vicious is marmite telly. Ever since its first series aired earlier this year, the ITV sitcom has divided the opinion of fans and critics, described as everything from "nostalgic fun" to a "spiteful parody".

Starring Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi as love/hate couple Freddie and Stuart, tonight's Christmas special saw the pair unite with Frances de la Tour's amorous Violet, dotty Penelope (Marcia Warren) and dashing neighbour Ash (Iwan Rheon) for a festive meal. With series 2 not set to be filmed until later in 2014, this is likely to be the last instalment of Vicious for a little while...