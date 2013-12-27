Vicious Christmas special - what did you think?
Ian McKellen, Derek Jacobi and Frances de la Tour all star in the ITV sitcom which received mixed reviews when its first series aired on ITV earlier this year
Vicious is marmite telly. Ever since its first series aired earlier this year, the ITV sitcom has divided the opinion of fans and critics, described as everything from "nostalgic fun" to a "spiteful parody".
Starring Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi as love/hate couple Freddie and Stuart, tonight's Christmas special saw the pair unite with Frances de la Tour's amorous Violet, dotty Penelope (Marcia Warren) and dashing neighbour Ash (Iwan Rheon) for a festive meal. With series 2 not set to be filmed until later in 2014, this is likely to be the last instalment of Vicious for a little while...
But did you think the Christmas special was as disastrous as Ash's cooking? Or have you grown rather fond of Freddie, Stuart and their constant bickering?
We want to know what YOU thought of tonight's episode, so post your thoughts and opinions in the comment box below...