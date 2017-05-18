The one-off half-hour show will feature both old and new characters, with sketches, songs, skits and stunts. There will also be some surprise cameo appearances – although we doubt whether Susanna Reid will be popping up.

Vic & Bob said: “This is the show we wanted to perform back in the 1980's. Now the time is right. We will be increasing our respective heights in order to perform some of the more intricate and challenging moments.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning added: “In this special, Vic and Bob go back to their live stage show roots to mark three decades as the most pioneering, surreal and unique pairing in British comedy.

More like this

“With a mix of old and new characters, recorded in an intimate setting they give a modern spin on that rich tradition of English eccentricity that stretches back to the music hall, through Spike Milligan and The Pythons in creating characters that delight or baffle depending on who you are.”

Advertisement

It marks a return to BBC2 for the pair after House of Fools was cancelled in 2015 after two series.