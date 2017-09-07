Veep to end after seven series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus says the show has been the “role of a lifetime”
HBO’s critically acclaimed political satire Veep is to end after its forthcoming seventh series, Julia Louis-Drefus has revealed.
The actress, who has won a remarkable five consecutive Emmys for her performance as politician Selina Meyer, said that it had been the “role of a lifetime”.
Veep is set in the office of Meyer, a fictional Vice President and subsequent President of the United States. The series was created by Armando Iannucci – the mastermind of British political comedy series The Thick of It – who departed the show after its fourth series.
"It became clear that this season should be the last season," Louis-Dreyfus told The Hollywood Reporter. "We don't want to repeat ourselves or wear out our welcome. The story has a finality to it that feels end-of-series."
She added: "I'm not kidding – I really feel this is my baby and I don't want to mess it up. I would hate to end on a less-than note. That would make me nuts."
The final series of Veep will be 10 episodes long, and will begin shooting in October this year for a 2018 release.