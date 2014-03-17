With the pathway to presidency now clear, VP Selina Meyer is making her bid for the top job (an alarming prospect, we're sure you'll agree).

Advertisement

On board to guide her is a campaign manager (played by Diedrich Bader) who promises to "maximise her chances" of becoming the most powerful person on earth. The catch? She has to fire just about every member of her team to land the top job which would make for a seriously slimmed down series three cast.