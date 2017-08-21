Lewis had an illustrious career in film that stems back to the late 1940s, when he first partnered up with the rat pack member. The duo enjoyed major success over the course of a ten-year partnership which produced 16 films.

But Lewis' work extends far beyond his early films. A multi-hyphenate entertainer, he wrote, directed and starred in massive hits such as The Nutty Professor, The Bell Boy and The Ladies Man.

Tributes for the star, who was hailed as one of the greatest comedic actors of the 20th century, have poured in on Twitter.