Iannucci generously tweeted two lines today to his 344, 351 Twitter followers. The first centres on an unused altercation between Partridge – played by Steve Coogan – and the hotel worker and former soldier Michael who appeared in I’m Alan Partridge 14 years ago:

“In a parallel universe, Michael, you’d be in a zoo. Alien ape children with suckers would look at you. You’d have a tyre, so you'd be happy.”

The next line reads: "I’m thinking of opening a range of train-platform tea-bars called Leaves on the Line. It’s just a bit of potentially lucrative fun."

The Partridge bonanza is carefully timed to coincide with the new Partridge film Alpha Papa which Iannucci has co-written and which will be released on 7 August.