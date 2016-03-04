Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess is actually selling Pinot Noir
It's a miracle!
Peeno Noir. Leather Bar. You're a star. The dreams of all Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans have been realised. Peeno Noir is no longer just an incredibly catchy song, it's an "approachable, vibrant, sophisticated, lovable bottle" of red.
Tituss Burgess, who plays Kimmy's roommate Titus Andromedon, has bought out his own brand of vino, inspired by the series' popular tune.
"To be enjoyed by all the fabulous Kings and Kweens. Pinot makes things fun," Burgess wrote on his Instagram page, adding: "You guys are fabulous, thank you for all the Pinot by Tituss support. xo Tituss."
Pinot by Tituss retails at $24.99 a bottle and can already be ordered online. You can't order it in the UK – it's only available in the US – but that's okay. We're just satisfied in the knowledge that it exists...
Here's the original music video, because you know you want to watch it again:
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series 2 will be on Netflix from 15th April