"To be enjoyed by all the fabulous Kings and Kweens. Pinot makes things fun," Burgess wrote on his Instagram page, adding: "You guys are fabulous, thank you for all the Pinot by Tituss support. xo Tituss."

Pinot by Tituss retails at $24.99 a bottle and can already be ordered online. You can't order it in the UK – it's only available in the US – but that's okay. We're just satisfied in the knowledge that it exists...

Here's the original music video, because you know you want to watch it again:

More like this

Advertisement

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series 2 will be on Netflix from 15th April