Fey and the cast also discussed some of the plot details for series two, due out in April this year.

While the character of Kimmy had a lot to deal with in series one – escaping a cult that’s kept her underground for 15 years – Kemper said that her character will be handling even more difficulties in series two. “She grapples with some pretty heavy life stuff this season,” she said.

Fey added, “Now she's got deeper emotional and life issues that she kind of has to really get into, and that’s more what this season is about.”

As for the titular character’s roommate and fan favourite Titus Andromedon, actor Tituss Burgess says that he has big things – well, relatively big things – on his horizons. “There is a one-man play that he self-produces,” he said.

While his character does get involved in a “small-scale opportunity” towards the season’s end, Burgess says, "He is far, far away from the type of fame that he thinks he's deserving of."

Among all of this, Jane Krakowski’s now-divorced Jacqueline is struggling with life after her husband. “She’s trying to stand on her own two feet," said Krakowski. "They've given her a wonderful opportunity to grow into a more fully formed human being this season."

The first series of Kimmy Schmidt was initially intended to air on NBC, but was rejected by the American network and was taken on by Netflix.

No Netflix ratings is "freeing"

For season two, the show was filmed entirely for Netflix, and Fey says that not having to worry about ratings is “freeing.”

But Fey added that, regardless of the freedom she has found on the streaming service, she still wanted the show to remain open to a younger audience. “We wanted to make sure that even if we went toward more difficult ideas, and in terms of the language and what you're seeing on screen, you can still watch it with a 12 or 13-year-old girl,” she said.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt series two airs 15th April 2016 on Netflix.