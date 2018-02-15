Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt season 4 release date confirmed – but there's a catch
Ellie Kemper returns as the cult escapee in the hit comedy
Published: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 2:00 pm
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fans, rejoice! Netflix has announced the release date for the fourth series of its hit comedy.
The Emmy-nominated series will land on the streaming service on 30th May – but not in full.
In May, the first six episodes will be released, with the second half of the series coming out later in 2018. How much later, we don't yet know.
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, a woman who is adjusting to life in New York after she is rescued from a cult.
30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock write the series and stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are returning to join Kimmy on her big city adventures.
