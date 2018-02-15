In May, the first six episodes will be released, with the second half of the series coming out later in 2018. How much later, we don't yet know.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, a woman who is adjusting to life in New York after she is rescued from a cult.

30 Rock duo Tina Fey and Robert Carlock write the series and stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane are returning to join Kimmy on her big city adventures.