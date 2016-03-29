Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt paints the town pink in colourful new series two trailer
She's Kimmi-fying New York next month on Netflix
Anyone for a chorus of 'Peeno Noir'? Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's pal Titus can't help but sing it in the streets as Ellie Kemper's leading lady paints the town, er, pink in a brand new teaser for the upcoming second series.
From April 15th we'll be catching up with Kimmy, who decided to reclaim her life and start over in New York City after living with a Doomsday cult for 15 years.
"Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers, and a couple of way-past-due library books, she’s ready to take on a world she didn’t even think existed anymore. Wide-eyed but resilient, nothing is going to stand in her way", the official blurb for the show reads.
And we've been promised that the best year ever lies ahead for Tina Fey's titular heroine, who's got all manner of drama to deal with in her own special way.
Add to that a bit of romance for Titss Burgess's Titus, the always wonderful Jane Krakowski's Jacqueline dealing with life as a newly single lady and Kimmy's usual trials and tribulations and you've got a recipe for a second series all right.
Catch The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix from April 15th