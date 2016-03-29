"Armed with just a backpack, light-up sneakers, and a couple of way-past-due library books, she’s ready to take on a world she didn’t even think existed anymore. Wide-eyed but resilient, nothing is going to stand in her way", the official blurb for the show reads.

And we've been promised that the best year ever lies ahead for Tina Fey's titular heroine, who's got all manner of drama to deal with in her own special way.

Add to that a bit of romance for Titss Burgess's Titus, the always wonderful Jane Krakowski's Jacqueline dealing with life as a newly single lady and Kimmy's usual trials and tribulations and you've got a recipe for a second series all right.

Catch The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt on Netflix from April 15th