UK fans LOVED Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon
Looks like E4 have another hit on their hands
In what may be unsurprising news given the success of its parent show, Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon seems to have been a hit following its UK broadcast debut, with fans on Twitter praising the comedy-drama series after watching it on E4 last night.
Starring Iain Armitage as the younger version of breakout Big Bang character Sheldon Cooper (played by Jim Parsons in the main series), the new show follows Sheldon’s attempts to fit in at high school, make scientific discoveries and deal with his unusual family – and while not everyone had expected to like it, the viewers were lapping it up on Thursday night.
And many especially loved the family connection in the series, with Sheldon’s mother played by Zoe Kerry, the daughter of the actress (Lady Bird’s Laurie Metcalf) who plays her in The Big Bang Theory.
Of course, not everyone was a fan, with some viewers suggesting the series was a laugh-free zone.
Still, for the most part people were excited to see more – even if it did mean a bit of a wait…
Young Sheldon continues on E4 on Thursdays at 8:30pm