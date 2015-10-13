U2 to perform on TFI Friday
The rock band will appear with Chris Evans when the anarchic show returns this week
Published: Tuesday, 13 October 2015 at 10:24 am
Like iTunes users before them, viewers of TFI Friday this week will automatically have U2 automatically downloaded into their living rooms.
Advertisement
The rock band will join Take That, Steve Coogan, Saoirse Ronant and Slaves for the first in the new ten-part series.
"We're over the moon that we've got U2 on the show, they're coming in specially, flying straight from a show in Antwerp and straight back to Cologne," Chris Evans said in a statement. "It wouldn't be the first episode of TFI without one of the biggest bands in the world, if not the biggest.”
That must hurt Take That’s feelings, at least a little.
Advertisement
TFI Friday returns Friday 16th October 8pm on Channel 4
More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement