"We're over the moon that we've got U2 on the show, they're coming in specially, flying straight from a show in Antwerp and straight back to Cologne," Chris Evans said in a statement. "It wouldn't be the first episode of TFI without one of the biggest bands in the world, if not the biggest.”

That must hurt Take That’s feelings, at least a little.

TFI Friday returns Friday 16th October 8pm on Channel 4