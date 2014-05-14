Tassler revealed that the show's creator Chuck Lorre is "psyched" to deliver the show's swansong, telling reporters, "He's got some great ideas in store and some very big surprises."

Could one of those "surprises" be the reappearance of original star Charlie Sheen (now appearing in Anger Management) whose character Charlie Harper was killed off and replaced by Kutcher's following a very public meltdown back in 2011? "I would like to see whatever Chuck would like to," said Tassler. "Chuck knows his show better than me... he has a lot of surprises in store, I don't know if that's one of them."

Sheen's departure wasn't the show's only controversy during its eleven-year tenure. Young star Angus T. Jones - who played Alan's son Jake - also departed after series ten following controversial comments he made, labelling the show "filth" in a YouTube video.

More like this

But despite Two and a Half Men's imminent departure, Lorre won't exactly be twiddling his thumbs next year. He's still got three series on CBS' line-up - ratings juggernaut The Big Bang Theory (recently renewed for three more series) plus Mom (starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris) and Melissa McCarthy's Mike & Molly.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes