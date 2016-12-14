"Trousergate" MP Nicky Morgan pulls out of Have I Got News for You appearance
We can't imagine why she wouldn't want to take part in a comedy current affairs panel show right now
Tory MP Nicky Morgan has pulled out of her planned appearance on Have I Got New for You due to "unforeseen circumstances" days after a row over PM Theresa May's choice of pricey trousers.
She had been due to take part in the satirical current affairs panel show on Friday, hosted this week by Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.
But Hat Trick Productions, which makes the show for BBC1, told RadioTimes.com that she pulled out yesterday – only citing "unforeseen circumstances".
Morgan angered Downing Street by querying why the PM had spent £995 on the pair of "bitter chocolate" flared leather trousers she wore in a photoshoot for the Sunday Times.
The "trousergate" row blew up into a major political issue as other Conservative MPs weighed in, and Morgan was blocked from a Brexit meeting at 10 Downing Street over her comments. The Mail on Sunday also got hold of an alleged series of tense text messages between the MP and May's joint chief of staff, Fiona Hill.
Producers have not yet confirmed who will take her spot alongside Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and comedian Jon Richardson.
This episode of Have I Got News For You will air on Friday 16th December at 9pm on BBC1