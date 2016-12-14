But Hat Trick Productions, which makes the show for BBC1, told RadioTimes.com that she pulled out yesterday – only citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Morgan angered Downing Street by querying why the PM had spent £995 on the pair of "bitter chocolate" flared leather trousers she wore in a photoshoot for the Sunday Times.

The "trousergate" row blew up into a major political issue as other Conservative MPs weighed in, and Morgan was blocked from a Brexit meeting at 10 Downing Street over her comments. The Mail on Sunday also got hold of an alleged series of tense text messages between the MP and May's joint chief of staff, Fiona Hill.

Producers have not yet confirmed who will take her spot alongside Ian Hislop, Paul Merton and comedian Jon Richardson.

This episode of Have I Got News For You will air on Friday 16th December at 9pm on BBC1